MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The liberation of Chasov Yar will help Russian forces take over dominant heights over remaining large towns in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) still controlled by the Kiev regime and disrupt the logistics of the Ukrainian army in that region, Colonel Vitaly Kiselev, a military expert from Donbass, told the Soloviev Live TV channel.

"In the direction of Chasov Yar. <...> I think, it’s just a matter of time that the Ukrainian junta is kicked out of this location. And what’s most important is that here we are already reaching the remaining towns of the Donbass region: Konstantinovka and Kramatorsk. Chasov Yar is located on strategic heights and from there we will be able to observe those towns through binoculars," Kiselev said.

He added that in that area, Ukrainian troops ended up in a serious encirclement. "Efforts by Ukraine’s National Police to come as a reinforcement in an anti-retreat capacity led to nothing. Currently, we are prevailing there. Victory on that front is certain. <...> This will allow expanding the bridgehead and delivering a blow to the adversary’s logistics chain," the expert emphasized.

Kiselev also commended the high skills of paratrooper units on this front who mastered taking down heavy Ukrainian Baba Yaga-type drones using light arms.