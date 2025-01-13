Russian troops liberate Peschanoye community in Donbass region over past day

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Peschanoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Peschanoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 35 casualties on Ukrainian army in Kharkov area

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 35 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility in the Kharkov Region over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units operating in the Kharkov direction inflicted casualties on formations of a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Liptsy and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 35 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, two motor vehicles and five field artillery guns, including a US-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 515 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 515 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 12 enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their frontline positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of an armored brigade, three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade and an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Dvurechnaya, Zapadnoye, Boguslavka and Olgovka in the Kharkov Region, Novomikhailovka and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 515 personnel, four infantry fighting vehicles, 14 motor vehicles and 12 artillery guns, including a British-made 155mm Braveheart self-propelled artillery system, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army over the past 24 hours, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 285 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 285 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy ammunition depot in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better ground and inflicted casualties on formations of three mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an assault brigade and an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Kramatorsk, Dachnoye, Kurdyumovka, Novomarkovo, Chasov Yar, Belaya Gora and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 285 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, 14 motor vehicles and two artillery guns, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army over the past 24 hours, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 615 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 615 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of eight mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Dzerzhinsk, Shcherbinovka, Dimitrov, Vozdvizhenka, Lysovka, Novovasilevka, Petropavlovka and Novoyelizavetovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 615 personnel, seven armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, a French-made VAB armored personnel carrier and a US-manufactured MaxxPro armored vehicle, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed nine field artillery guns of the Ukrainian army, including a British-made 155mm Braveheart self-propelled artillery system and a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 210 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and a US-made armored vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted casualties on formations of four mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and three territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Konstantinopol, Velikaya Novosyolka, Neskuchnoye and Bogatyr in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 210 personnel, a tank, a US-made HMMWV armored vehicle, five motor vehicles and a British-made 155mm Braveheart self-propelled artillery system, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 80 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 80 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made howitzer in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an infantry brigade and two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army near the settlements of Pridneprovskoye and Antonovka in the Kherson Region, Malaya Tokmachka and Maliye Shcherbaki in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost as many as 80 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, four motor vehicles and four artillery guns, including a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer in these battles over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two electronic warfare stations and an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army over the past 24 hours, it said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian military airfields, massed manpower in past day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian military airfields and massed enemy manpower over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck the infrastructure of military airfields and massed enemy manpower and equipment in 157 areas," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 83 Ukrainian UAVs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 83 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down two French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, six rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 83 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Russian forces destroy over 20,500 tanks, combat vehicles in Ukraine operation

Russian troops have destroyed more than 20,500 tanks and other armored combat vehicles of the Ukrainian army since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry reported.

"In all, the following targets have been destroyed since the start of the special military operation: 652 combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 40,215 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 surface-to-air missile systems, 20,512 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,508 multiple rocket launchers, 20,545 field artillery guns and mortars and 30,218 special military motor vehicles," the ministry said.