Attempted attack of TurkStream pipeline very dangerous for European consumers — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The attempt of the Kiev regime to attack the Russkaya compressor station in the Krasnodar Region is a very dangerous link in the chain of similar actions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"This is a new, a very dangerous link for European consumers in the chain of actions on explosions, organization of explosions and sabotage on the Nord Stream [gas pipeline]. This is the halt of gas transit, the halt of compressor plants in Sudzha and so on," Peskov said.

Kiev attacked the Russkaya compressor station in the Krasnodar Region, which provides for gas supply along the TurkStream gas pipeline, by nine fixed-wing type drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said earlier. The compressor station continues normal supplies of gas to the gas pipeline.