MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Kiev will seek a ceasefire for the simple reason that they don’t have enough manpower to continue as is, General Waldemar Skrzypczak, former commander of Poland’s Land Forces, told the Wirtualna Polska website.

"The Ukrainians don’t have enough soldiers, and this has been their main problem since last June, one they have been unable to resolve. In my view, this will be the driving factor that eventually gets Ukraine to seek an early ceasefire because it just won’t have troops to fight," he said. Skrzypczak pointed out that Russian forces have Ukraine on the ropes. In his view, this keeps US President-elect Donald Trump from having any leverage against Russia.

Skrzypczak warned against believing Ukrainian propaganda outlets’ reports of Russia’s alleged troop losses, which, in his words, were highly exaggerated. Russia has not yet fully employed its military capacity but has been building it up, the Polish general stressed. Still, "some Polish politicians" are unwilling to take this into consideration, he added.