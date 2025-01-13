Record $1.3 trillion invested in defense sector in US in past four years — Biden

WASHINGTON, January 13. /TASS/. The outgoing US administration has invested a record sum of $1.3 trillion in defense procurements and research, US President Joe Biden said.

"We've also significantly strengthened the defense industrial base, investing almost $1.3 trillion procurement and research and development in real dollars," he said in his farewell speech at the Department of State ahead of vacating his office.

"That's more than America did in any four-year period, during the Cold War," he stressed.