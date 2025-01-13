{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Record $1.3 trillion invested in defense sector in US in past four years — Biden

"That's more than America did in any four-year period, during the Cold War," he stressed

WASHINGTON, January 13. /TASS/. The outgoing US administration has invested a record sum of $1.3 trillion in defense procurements and research, US President Joe Biden said.

"We've also significantly strengthened the defense industrial base, investing almost $1.3 trillion procurement and research and development in real dollars," he said in his farewell speech at the Department of State ahead of vacating his office.

"That's more than America did in any four-year period, during the Cold War," he stressed.

United StatesJoseph Biden
EU Council approves inviting Switzerland to ‘Military Schengen’
This decision will make it possible to invite Switzerland to this project, for the participation in which it applied in September 2024
Scientists present Russia's first 50-qubit cold atom quantum computer — MSU
The experiment that allowed testing the supercomputer prototype took place on December 19, the Moscow State University said
China’s coal imports up 14.4% in 2024 to 542.69 mln tons
In December, China purchased 52.34 mln tons of coal, down by 4.8% month-on-month
Russian Railways reports record number of transported containers in 2024
According to Russian Railways, 82.6 million tons of various goods (+8.5%) were transported in containers in 202
Russia concerned about Trump's statement on Greenland — Russian top senator
"The international law exists, as the Arctic states do, and there are rules of the game," Valentina Matviyenko stressed
Russian forces liberate two communities in DPR, Kharkov Region over past day — top brass
According to Defense Ministry, Russian forces struck Ukrainian military airfields, amassed enemy manpower and military hardware in up to 140 areas over the past day
Russian troops liberate Peschanoye community in Donbass region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 515 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 12 enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Russian stock indices in the green on Monday — market data
The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index edged up by 1.47% to 2,886.11 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index gained 0.69% to 879.08 points
Russia seeks to progress relations with Myanmar
"The key task now is to maintain and intensify efforts toward strategic rapprochement between Russia and Myanmar," the press service of the Roscongress Foundation said
Russians polled on their time management
Respondents admit to wasting time on internet in general and social media in particular
Trump plans to turn Greenland into militarized zone — expert
"Danish politicians have already said in a statement that they have sent a message to Trump, in which they offered to shake hands on a security deal, in fact, on the placement of American weapons," Alexander Mikhailov said
Biden says he sought to avoid war between two nuclear powers as he speaks about Ukraine
Biden spoke a week before transferring power to his successor Donald Trump
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian equipment in Kursk Region using FPV drones
Means of objective control recorded a direct strike on an enemy motor vehicle, as well as two strikes on armored vehicles
Trump to intensify economic deglobalization — Chinese expert
Airplanes assembled in the US cannot be used by the whole world, Yan Xuetong said
Russian forces broaden bridgehead for advancing towards Krasny Liman, expert says
Russian forces are also advancing in the Kupyansk area, approaching the city of Kupyansk
India considers impact of US sanctions on Vostok Oil project
On January 10, US introduced sanctions against the Russian fuel and energy sector, the tanker fleet and the financial sector
Europe risks failing to meet gas storage targets for next winter — Bloomberg
It is reported that while Europe has enough gas reserves to get through this winter and prices have eased since the start of the year, inventories are being eroded by cold weather
Gas price in Europe up slightly on TurkStream pipeline attack news
The price of February futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands rose to around $500 per 1,000 cubic meters or 47.375 euro per MWh
Ukrainian captive confesses to killing civilians near DPR’s Selidovo
Mikhail Dyachenko surrendered two days ago in the Selidovo direction
Wink online movie platform to launch subscription service in Belarus
The online movie service is also in talks to launch subscriptions in other CIS countries
Attempted attack of TurkStream pipeline very dangerous for European consumers — Kremlin
Kiev attacked the Russkaya compressor station in the Krasnodar Region, which provides for gas supply along the TurkStream gas pipeline, by nine fixed-wing type drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said earlier
New US sanctions addressed in Gazprom Neft’s operating processes
The company considers the decision of the US to sanction its assets as unjustified and illegitimate, the Russian oil major said
Russia to launch mass production of world’s heaviest transport helicopter in 2022
There are a few flights remaining to wrap up the Mi-26T2V’s flight tests, CEO of the Russian Helicopters rotorcraft manufacturer Andrei Boginsky revealed
Russia not going to attack NATO countries, senior diplomat says
"Russia has never sought to sour relations with NATO," Vladislav Maslennikov said
No big change in Croatia’s attitude to Russia after election — expert
Alexander Pivovarenko noted that Croatia’s parliament was controlled by a party that supported the idea of Euro-Atlantic loyalism, and it would be unreasonable for the president to spoil relations with the legislators
Analyst expects Trump, allies to increase technology pressure on China
Zhang Yuyan pointed out that a number of US politicians called for terminating normal trade relations with China and revoking its most-favored-nation trading status, which "will have a significant impact"
Ukrainian drone attack in borderline Kursk Region injures retired couple
Acting head Alexander Khinshtein clarified that the victims were treated at the scene, and are now being transported to the Kursk Regional Clinical Hospital for further medical treatment
Russia’s grain exports exceed 86.7 mln tons in 2024 — watchdog
Wheat exports by the end of last year amounted to 57.5 million tons, exports of barley reached 8.2 million tons, export of corn totaled 6.7 million tons
US tries to gain foothold in CAR using PMCs, replace France, expert says
Alexander Ivanov clarified what goals Washington and Paris are pursuing in the African country
Russia bans entry to Estonian foreign ministry’s undersecretary for global affairs
The 31st meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council, the organization’s decision-making and governing body, was held in Malta on December 5 and 6, 2024
Hamas makes no notes to draft ceasefire deal for Gaza — report
Hamas reportedly gave the mediators its final response to the deal that had been passed along to its representatives earlier
Musk accuses British PM of trying to interfere in US election
The entrepreneur suggested that Keir Starmer had sent operatives to America
Opponents of Russian, Iranian influence on Syria seek control themselves — Turkish party
According to Omer Celik, it is necessary to continue the process of lifting sanctions on Syria
China’s gas imports up 9.9% in 2024, oil imports down 1.9%
In physical terms, China’s imports of gas and oil amounted to 131.69 mln tons and 553.41 mln tons in the reporting period, respectively
Ukraine's manpower issues could precipitate ceasefire request — Polish general
Waldemar Skrzypczak warned against believing Ukrainian propaganda outlets’ reports of Russia’s alleged troop losses, which, in his words, were highly exaggerated
Sullivan sees Ukraine reducing military mobilization age to 18 in future
According to the US national security advisor, the outgoing administration briefed the team of President-elect Donald Trump on the manpower issue in Ukraine
Shevchenko settlement in Donetsk People's Republic liberated — Russian Defense Ministry
At the same time, over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have hit the infrastructure of military airfields, energy facilities and the military-industrial complex of Ukraine, the ministry said
Biden seeking to complicate resumption of dialogue with Russia for Trump — Russian MP
According to Leonid Slutsky, the latest package of sanctions covering the energy sector has already triggered a rise in oil prices
Slovakia notes development of Russian economy — lawmaker
The Slovak parliamentary delegation arrived in Moscow on January 12 and will spend three days here
About 85% of Russian major companies already operating in Crimea — leader
Foreign investors are also actively investing in the economy, Sergey Aksenov noted
'German scenario' implausible for Ukraine settlement — Medvedev
In the historical sense, the "Germanic scenario" of settlement is only feasible in terms of integrating the territories of Malorossiya into Russia, the politician noted
China Southern cancels flights from Moscow to Beijing from late January
According to information on the air carrier’s website and in booking systems, this airline has no direct flights from January 20 to March 30
Russian Guardsmen destroy Ukrainian army radar in borderline Kursk area
It is specified that the radar destroyed by the Russian National Guard was a US-made portable counterbattery radar station designed to detect, identify and determine the location of enemy artillery guns, mainly mortars and rocket launchers
Putin to meet with Iranian president on January 17
According to the Kremlin, the plan is "to discuss the prospects for further expansion of bilateral cooperation, including in trade, investment, transport, logistics, and culture"
Flights between Russia, China sufficient to meet demand — aviation authority
According to Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, during the season of transportation with the relatively low demand, such frequency is sufficient to meet needs of citizens
Ukraine does not plan to restart Russian gas transit — PM
Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine was completely halted on January 1 due to Kiev’s refusal to extend the agreement
Bitcoin rate drops below $90,000 but regains decline — Binance
By 02:50 p.m. GMT, the cryptocurrency was trading at $91,566
NATO, countries, Ukraine plan to ramp up joint production of weapons — Polish minister
he five NATO member countries are going to set up large-scale military exercises in 2026
EU Council approves inviting Switzerland to ‘Military Schengen’
This decision will make it possible to invite Switzerland to this project, for the participation in which it applied in September 2024
Ukraine will not halt Russian oil transit — PM
Transit of Russian oil is also in line with the regime of EU sanctions against Russia, which has a carveout for oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia, Denis Shmygal said
Russian Foreign Ministry vows response to new US sanctions
"Of course, Washington’s hostile actions will not be left without response and will be taken into consideration during the calculation of our external economic strategy," the ministry said
AEB expects sales of new cars and LCVs in Russia to fall by 15% in 2025
Alexey Kalitsev also noted that despite the negative dynamics, this is "not a bad result"
Temporary restrictions imposed in several Russian airports — agency
Temporary restrictions have also been imposed in the airport of Izhevsk
Ukraine plunges into terrorism facing military defeat — politician
Unable to succeed on the battlefield, Zelensky's Ukraine is becoming the center of world terrorism, Viktor Medvedchuk pointed out
US diplomats can't take unlimited short-term business trips to Russia anymore, says Lavrov
Lavrov explained that in addition to its regular diplomatic employees stationed in Russia, the US sends several hundred people annually "for short-term business trips"
Biden administration seeks to leave 'worst legacy' for US ties with Russia — Kremlin
"It is clear that the US will continue its efforts to undermine the positions of our companies in non-competitive ways," Dmitry Peskov added
Russian Foreign Ministry notes US hypocrisy in regard to California wildfires
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out that in recent years, US officials have repeatedly criticized China for allegedly using forced labor, and at the same time US authorities had sent 395 prisoners to fight forest fires
FACTBOX: International status of the Arctic
Pentagon acknowledges Russia’s 'incremental gains' in combat operations in Ukraine
The Russian Defense Ministry reported on January 6 that Russian forces had liberated the city of Kurakhovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic
Yemen’s Houthis say they fired ‘hypersonic ballistic missile’ at site in Tel Aviv
Earlier on Monday, the Israeli military said it intercepted a missile, which was launched from Yemen, before it entered Israeli airspace
Russian PM arrives on a visit in Vietnam
Mikhail Mishustin is expected to meet President of Vietnam Luong Kuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Chairman of National Assembly Tran Thanh Man and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam
Eurasian Economic Union and EU not compatible — Russian Deputy PM
"It is becoming increasingly evident at present that membership in the EAEU is a privilege and considering economic and social problems the European Union faces, entry into the EU can be compared with buying a ticket to the Titanic," Alexey Overchuk said
Fire erupts in military hospital in Russian city of Tula — officials
According to the statement, no fatalities or injuries were reported
Russian stocks up as Thursday trading opens
The yuan exchange rate was up by 12.7 kopecks at 13.637 rubles
Censoring alternative points of view new norm in West — top senator
As Valentina Matviyenko stressed, this can be described as "an aggressive special operation by Western regimes to maintain their hegemony"
Russian military starts evacuation of civilians from liberated Kurakhovo in Donbass region
"Motor rifle units from the Battlegroup South have started evacuating residents from the town of Kurakhovo that was liberated by Russian troops last week," the ministry said
Liberation of Peschanoye kills off another Ukrainian supply line — security services
The Dnepropetrovsk - Krasnoarmeysk highway is a major route for supplying Ukrainian forces in this area
Russian oil transit via Ukraine declines to its minimum — news outlet
According to the report, transit volumes declined by 16% against 2023, which is the lowest figure since 2014 at the least
Liberating Chasov Yar to deliver blow on Ukrainian logistics in nearby DPR towns — expert
Vitaly Kiselev said that in that area, Ukrainian troops ended up in a serious encirclement
Press review: Putin discusses EU gas supplies and Russia open to Ukraine talks with Trump
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, December 27th
Russia’s Energy System of East sets power consumption record
The power consumption reached 7,891 MW, which is 8 MW higher than the previous record high indicator of December 2023
Expert questions Trump's ability to convince Russia to side with US against China
Wang Jisi did not rule out that Trump could introduce certain changes in relations between the US and Russia
Attack of Russkaya Station is energy terrorism — Kremlin
Kiev attacked the Russkaya compressor station in the Krasnodar Region, which provides for gas supply over the TurkStream gas pipeline, by nine fixed-wing type drones in order to stop gas deliveries to Europe, the Russian Defense Ministry said earlier
Foreign car brands could return to Russian market, says AEB
The situation today could change, and the Association has lines of communication open with the majority of foreign vehicle brands, Alexey Kalitsev stressed
China-Russia trade rises 1.9% to $244.81 bln last year
In December 2024, trade turnover between the two countries went up by 7.1% month-on-month to $21.97 bln
Bank of Russia raises dollar rate for January 14 to 102.71 rubles
The official yuan exchange rate was raised by 13 kopecks, to 13.8184 rubles
Tinder users in Russia to switch to domestic apps within 18 months — experts
According to Mamba CEO Andrey Bronetsky estimates, Tinder’s share in the Russian dating app market is 20-25%
Aeroflot carried over 73,000 passengers between Russia and Vietnam in 2024
Earlier today, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko noted that there has been a steady increase in the tourist flow from Russia to Vietnam
Lavrov, Gazprom CEO discuss attack against Russkaya station with Turkish counterparts
The compressor station continues normal supplies of gas to the gas pipeline
Share of settlements in national currencies between Russia and Central Asia reaches 80%
In particular, Mikhail Galuzin noted that the share of settlements between Russia and Uzbekistan in national currencies is 55%, and with Turkmenistan - 24%
Insurers’ losses from fires in California may reach $20 bln — newspaper
Anticipated insured losses were doubled from the $10 bln estimated a day earlier, limited progress on containment and the spread to neighboring areas were indicated as the reasons, The Financial Times said
Russia’s Malka heavy artillery gun can wipe out enemy armor with one shot — Rostec
"Each projectile scatters a mass of fragments over a considerable radius," the state tech corporation added
Over 20 hostages freed in Central African Republic with Russia’s help in 2024
Alexander Ivanov mentioned several operations including the release from captivity of five employees of a non-profit organization near Damara
Kiev loses over 350 troops in Russia’s borderline Kursk area over past day — top brass
In addition, the Ukrainian armed forces also lost 92 electronic warfare stations, 13 counterbattery radars, four air defense radars
Fires, fatalities linked to energy crisis in Transnistria
Nearly a thousand incidents were recorded in January involving the use of recommissioned stoves and gas burners due to the energy crisis and increased electricity demand
At least 60,000 Ukrainian troops stay in Kursk Region, Zelensky says
Ukraine's large-scale attack on the Kursk Region began on August 6, 2024
Ukraine's Kursk counteroffensives flounder as losses mount — expert
According to Alexander Mikhailov, Vladimir Zelensky is currently pouring all available resources into Kursk
Press review: Trump plans Putin meeting while Israel-Hamas eye ceasefire
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, January 13th
Kiev fails to disrupt gas supplies: attack on Russkaya station
On January 11, 2025, the Kiev regime attempted to attack the infrastructure of the Russkaya compressor station in the village of Gaikodzor in Russia's Krasnodar Region, which supplies gas to the TurkStream gas pipeline in order to cut off gas supplies to European countries, using nine fixed-wing UAVs
Fire in Russian military hospital brought under control
The work required 22 fire vehicles and 65 firefighters, according to the statement
Ukrainian army recognizes it failed in attempts to counterattack Kursk Region — media
The sources reported incessant attacks by Russian drones, noting that the country's army has started using new fiber-optic controlled FPV drones with a range of over 16 kilometers
Expert does not see Putin, Trump meeting in Europe, but developing country possible
According to Oleg Barabanov, the meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States will be a good start to ending the conflict in Ukraine, but people shouldn't expect it to be the end-all-be-all
China's Transport Ministry approves development plan for Hainan's Yangpu Port to 2035
According to the plan, Yangpu's throughput capacity is to reach 225 million tons and cargo traffic - 12 million standard containers by 2035
Russian MFA lists nine countries set to become BRICS partners from January 1
It is reported that Brazil’s BRICS chairmanship will announce the countries’ acquisition of the partner status as soon as it receives their confirmation
Russian Air Defense Forces shot down four HIMARS missiles, Hammer bomb, 42 Ukrainian UAVs
Russia’s East battlegroup improves its position, Ukraine loses up to 110 servicemen
Turkish intelligence chief, Hamas leaders discuss Gaza ceasefire talks
According to the A haber, the sides agreed to continue efforts on this track
Targeted attacks on war correspondents reveal Kiev's fear of truth — Russian top senator
Targeted attacks against Russian war correspondents in the special military operation zone occur with the endorsement of Western countries and their tacit approval, Valentina Matviyenko emphasized
Kherson Region prepared to take in fire-hit refugees from California — governor
Vladimir Saldo noted that "this applies only to those who have not financed the Ukrainian army or supported the current Kiev regime"
Shanghai authorities launch inspections of stores selling fake Russian products
According to the report, the share of genuine imported products from Russia was notably low in these stores
After Trump's call for greater defense spending Scholz wonders where to get money from
The chancellor vowed that Germany would continue to spend no less than the NATO target of 2% of GDP on defense
