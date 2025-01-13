Russia’s Energy System of East sets power consumption record

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The United Energy System of the East reached its all-time high power consumption of 7,891 MW on Monday, the System Operator company reports.

"The highest indicator of electric power consumption throughout the history of energy holding’s existence is recorded at the level of 7,891 MW, which is 8 MW higher than the previous record high indicator of December 2023. It took place at 04:00 a.m. Moscow time (01:00 a.m. GMT) against the averaged weighted ambient temperature of minus 23.3 degrees Celsius," the System Operator said.

Power consumption growth is largely associated with the increase of the load of major industrial plants of the region, including the Malmyzhsky mining and concentration plant in the Khabarovsk Region.