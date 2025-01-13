China’s coal imports up 14.4% in 2024 to 542.69 mln tons

BEIJING, January 13. /TASS/. China’s imports of coal reached 542.69 mln tons in 2024, up by 14.4% compared with 2023, the General Administration of Customs of China reported.

In value terms, coal supplies to China fell by 1.8% in the reporting period to $52.09 bln, according to figures released by the customs service.

In December, China purchased 52.34 mln tons of coal, down by 4.8% month-on-month. In money terms, December imports fell by 7.4% to $4.58 bln.

Russia’s coal exports to China have been constantly growing. In 2023, China’s coal purchases from Russia reached a record level of over 100 mln tons.