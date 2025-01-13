Lavrov, Gazprom CEO discuss attack against Russkaya station with Turkish counterparts

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chief Executive Officer of Gazprom Alexey Miller discussed the attack of the Ukrainian army against the Russkaya compressor station with Turkish counterparts, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Our foreign minister [Sergey] Lavrov talked about all that [about the attempted attack of the Kiev regime against the Russkaya compressor station - TASS] with his Turkish counterpart [Hakan Fidan] on Sunday. Gazprom’s chief executive [Alexey] Miller talked with his counterpart in the Turkish company Botas. Actually, he talked about critical danger of such terrorist acts of the Kiev regime," Peskov said.

Kiev attacked the Russkaya compressor station in the Krasnodar Region, which provides for gas supply over the TurkStream gas pipeline, by nine fixed-wing type drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said earlier. The compressor station continues normal supplies of gas to the gas pipeline.