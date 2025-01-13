Russian military starts evacuation of civilians from liberated Kurakhovo in Donbass region

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup South has been evacuating the remaining civilians from the town of Kurakhovo, which was recently liberated, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Motor rifle units from the Battlegroup South have started evacuating residents from the town of Kurakhovo that was liberated by Russian troops last week," the ministry said.

In a video released by Russia’s top brass, Anatoly Anin, a Kurakhovo resident, said how Ukrainian troops shelled civilians who ventured outside to get some drinking water.

On January 6, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the complete liberation of Kurakhovo.