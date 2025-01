WASHINGTON, January 13. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden said that at the beginning of the crisis in Ukraine he faced a task of avoiding a war between two nuclear powers.

"I had two jobs: One to rally the world and defend Ukraine, and the other is to avoid war between two nuclear powers. We did both those things today," he said as he delivered a final foreign policy speech at the US State Department.

Biden spoke a week before transferring power to his successor Donald Trump.