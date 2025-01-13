Ukrainian military attacks Russian compressor station to halt gas supplies to Europe

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Kiev used nine fixed-wing drones to attack a compressor station in Russia’s southern Krasnodar Region, which provides gas supplies via the TurkStream pipeline, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"On January 11, 2025, the Kiev regime used nine unmanned aerial vehicles in an attempt to attack infrastructure facilities at the Russkaya compressor station in the Gai-Kodzor settlement in the Krasnodar Region, which provides gas supplies via the TurkStream pipeline. The goal was to halt gas supplies to European countries. Air defenses shot down all drones involved in the attack," the statement reads.

The Russian Defense Ministry added that "there were no casualties among the station’s personnel or damage."