Fire in Russian military hospital brought under control

TULA, January 13. /TASS/. The fire in a military hospital in the central Russian city of Tula has been brought under control, the Tula Region government said in a statement.

"The fire has been brought under control. Work continues to put out the blaze. Efforts to extinguish the fire are complicated by certain construction aspects of the building: The structure has wooden ceilings and partitions with voids," the statement said.

The work required 22 fire vehicles and 65 firefighters, according to the statement. The flames were prevented from spreading to neighboring buildings.

A total of 57 people were evacuated from the building. No casualties were reported. Some public transport was rerouted, and trolley bus and street car services were suspended as overhead wires were severed.