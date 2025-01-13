Expert rules out anti-Russian sentiments in Transnistria because of energy crisis

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The energy crisis will not lead to an increase in anti-Russian sentiments in Transnistria, Igor Shornikov, Deputy Foreign Minister of Transnistria in 2013-2016, expert at the Financial University, head of the Tiraspol Institute of Social and Political Research of Regional Development, said in an interview with TASS.

"There is nothing to blame Russia for, Russia has not refused to supply gas to Transnistria, Russia has never presented the Transnistrians with a debt that has been accumulating over all these years. Both Tiraspol and Russia perceive this as a measure of support for the republic in the conditions of constant external pressure. Expecting that this will lead to an increase in anti-Russian sentiment in Transnistria is a completely counterproductive position," Shornikov said.

The expert recalled that this is not the first time Transnistria has been left without gas, this happened in the unrecognized republic during the Russian-Ukrainian gas conflicts and the temporary shutdowns did not trigger any anti-Russian sentiment among residents.

"This is a somewhat far-fetched problem, because the Transnistrians understand that for 35 years they have been living at the expense of Russia, Russian gas and the aid that Russia provides. Russia maintains a peacekeeping contingent here on the Dniester, and the entire existence of Transnistria is completely tied to Russia," Shornikov said.

As he noted, gas can only flow into Transnistria through Moldova or only through Ukraine, since the republic has no other borders. Therefore, according to the expert, the energy crisis that has emerged in the country now is the result of the unfriendly policies of these two countries towards Russia.

"Chisinau tried to instill the idea that Gazprom was to blame, referring to a letter that Moldovagaz received on December 28, which informed that gas supplies would be stopped for such and such reasons as of January 1," he said.

"Moldova tried to use this as a pretext for starting an anti-Russian information campaign, as if Russia had left its people and fellow citizens in trouble by stopping the gas. Fortunately, there is no information vacuum in Transnistria. Transnistrians can have access to all media: Russian, Moldovan, and even Ukrainian, they have complete information. Therefore, it was not possible to deceive anyone there with such statements."

The republic of Transnistria is experiencing an energy crisis due to rising gas and electricity prices, which provoked protests.

Earlier this month, gas supplies to Moldova were halted after the suspension of Russian gas transit through Ukraine and Chisinau's refusal to settle the problem of fuel debt, which Moscow estimates at $709 mln. Unlike Moldova, Transnistria does not have alternative gas sources.

In order to save resources, central heating and hot water supply to residential buildings were turned off, industrial enterprises suspended operations, and rolling blackouts began. The Moldovan State District Power Plant on the left bank of the Dniester was converted to coal, the reserves of which will last until the end of January or mid-February.

The opposition demands that the country's leadership discuss the crisis with the leadership of Russia and Gazprom, as well as dismiss the government and hold early parliamentary elections. However, earlier, Moldovan President Maia Sandu took a course to sever relations with Moscow and the CIS and relies on the support of the West.