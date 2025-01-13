No big change in Croatia’s attitude to Russia after election — expert

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Croatia will not significantly change its attitude towards Russia after the presidential election, as the authorities will not act against Brussels, Alexander Pivovarenko, a research fellow at the Center for Mediterranean Studies of the National Research University Higher School of Economics has told TASS.

Earlier, the incumbent Croatian President Zoran Milanovic received 74.68% of the votes in the presidential election runoff.

"In general, Milanovic is against hostilities in Ukraine. This should be borne in mind. He pursues a Euro-Atlantic-type policy, but it is, let's say, another version of Euro-Atlanticism. It puts greater emphasis on protecting the interests of Croatia as a small state, for which excessive participation in these processes is fraught with problems. Milanovic does not want any problems. His task is to stay away from the frontline, but at the same time this does not mean that there will be some kind of opposition, some kind of antagonism towards Brussels," he said.

The expert recalled that Croatia was a systemic loyal member of the EU and NATO, so one should not expect any drastic changes in its policy towards Russia. He noted that Croatia’s parliament was controlled by a party that supported the idea of Euro-Atlantic loyalism, and it would be unreasonable for the president to spoil relations with the legislators.

Pivovarenko pointed out that Milanovic had won a large number of votes thanks to his charismatic nature and the weak election campaign of his main rival, independent candidate Dragan Primorac.

"This is important. Charismatic politicians are few in Europe right now. This may have influenced the outcome. The electorate, having seen an unassuming second candidate, realized that on the international arena they need someone who can firmly have a say," the expert said.

Croatia is a parliamentary republic. The powers of the head of state are limited, but they are not purely representative. After coordination with the parliament, the president appoints the prime minister and the composition of the government. Together with the Cabinet, the head of state participates in the formation and implementation of foreign policy and defense strategy, controls the work of security services, and makes decisions on the establishment of diplomatic relations. The president is the supreme commander-in-chief and has the right to appoint the command of the armed forces. The head of state cannot be a member of any party. His term of office is 5 years. The incumbent can be re-elected once.