MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russia’s National Guard destroyed a Ukrainian army radar in the borderline Kursk area, the National Guard’s press office told TASS on Monday.

"During aerial reconnaissance, the Russian National Guard’s commandos uncovered a US-made counterbattery radar station and destroyed it by a kamikaze drone precision strike," the press office said in a statement.

The radar destroyed by the Russian National Guard was a US-made portable counterbattery radar station designed to detect, identify and determine the location of enemy artillery guns, mainly mortars and rocket launchers, it specified.