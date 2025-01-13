Iran-Russia partnership agreement covers all areas, Tehran’s envoy says

DUBAI, January 13. /TASS/. The agreement on comprehensive strategic cooperation between Tehran and Moscow consists of 47 articles and covers all areas of cooperation, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said.

"The accord includes a preamble and 47 articles, and covers all areas of bilateral cooperation," he told an Iranian state broadcaster.

According to the envoy, while working on the accord, the focus was "on balance, the principles of sovereignty and respect for territorial integrity."

The Iranian ambassador announced on December 26 that the agreement would be signed in Moscow on January 17, 2025, during talks between the two countries’ presidents.