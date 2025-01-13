DONETSK, January 13. /TASS/. The liberation of the settlement of Peschanoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) expands the Russian army’s bridgehead in the Krasnoarmeysk direction and makes it possible to cut off a major supply route to Dnepropetrovsk, a source in the security services told TASS.

"The liberation of Peschanoye would be a win in many ways. That being the expansion of the bridgehead in the Krasnoarmeysk area of the frontline, and clamping down on the Dnepropetrovsk - Krasnoarmeysk highway, which is used for supplying Ukrainian forces in this area," the source said.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of the settlement of Peschanoye.