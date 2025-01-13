Yemen’s Houthis say they fired ‘hypersonic ballistic missile’ at site in Tel Aviv

DUBAI, January 13. /TASS/. Yemen’s Houthis launched a "hypersonic ballistic missile" at an Israeli site in Tel Aviv, said Yahya Saree, the group’s military spokesman.

"The missile troops of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation, attacking a critical target of the Israeli enemy in the occupied neighborhood of Jaffa (Tel Aviv - TASS) with a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile. The operation successfully achieved its goal," Saree said in comments broadcast by the Houthi-owned Al Masirah television channel.

Earlier on Monday, the Israeli military said it intercepted a missile, which was launched from Yemen, before it entered Israeli airspace.

Following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis, also known as the Ansar Allah group, said they would strike Israeli territory and prevent ships affiliated with that country from passing through the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait until the operation in the Palestinian enclave ended. The Houthis have attacked dozens of civilian ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since November last year.

Recently, the Houthis have regularly announced missile attacks on central Israel, including the cities of Tel Aviv and Ashkelon. On December 21, the Israeli military detected the launch of one missile from Yemen in the direction of Israel. The missile wasn’t intercepted and injured at least 30 people.