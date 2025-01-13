Sullivan sees Ukraine reducing military mobilization age to 18 in future

WASHINGTON, January 13. /TASS/. Ukraine will eventually have to lower the military mobilization age to 18, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told Bloomberg.

"First of all, they did change their law. Their conscription age as of a year ago was 27," he said in comments on whether Ukraine should reduce its conscription age to 18. "They lowered it to 25."

"But you have to recognize that the manpower issue in Ukraine is an issue that has evolved over time," the advisor went on to say.

According to Sullivan, the outgoing administration briefed the team of President-elect Donald Trump on the issue.

"It’s ultimately a sovereign decision Ukraine is going to have to make. But we have been crystal clear, including publicly, that manpower is an acute concern and it’s it is something Ukraine will have to address," he said.

Previously, Trump's incoming National Security Adviser Mike Waltz said on ABC television that the future US administration insists that Ukraine lower the mobilization age to 18. Currently, men from 25 years to 60 years old are eligible for mobilization. The mobilization age was reduced from 27 years in April 2024. Even so, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to face a serious shortage of personnel.