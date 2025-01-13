FACTBOX: Kiev fails to disrupt gas supplies: attack on Russkaya station

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. On January 11, Kiev attempted an attack using nine unmanned aerial vehicles targeting the infrastructure of the Russkaya compressor station in Gaikodzor, located in Russia's Krasnodar Region.

The facility supplies gas through the TurkStream pipeline, and the attack aimed to disrupt gas supplies to Europe. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, all drones were successfully shot down.

TASS compiled key details about the repulsion of the attack.

Repelling the attack

- On January 11, 2025, the Kiev regime attempted to attack the infrastructure of the Russkaya compressor station in the village of Gaikodzor in Russia's Krasnodar Region, which supplies gas to the TurkStream gas pipeline in order to cut off gas supplies to European countries, using nine fixed-wing UAVs.

- All UAVs were shot down by air defense systems.

- No casualties or significant damage were reported.

- As a result of falling debris from one UAV, the building and equipment of a gas measuring unit at the Russkaya station sustained minor damage. Gazprom's emergency response teams promptly addressed the consequences of falling fragments and restored the equipment.

- The compressor station supplies gas to the TurkStream pipeline in the normal operation mode. No disruptions occurred.

The TurkStream

- The TurkStream gas pipeline was put into operation on January 8, 2020.

- The gas pipeline running from Russia to Turkey through the Black Sea with a capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters of gas is designed to supply gas to Turkey and the countries of Southern and Southeastern Europe

- As of today, it remains the only active route for Russian gas supplies to Europe.

- The starting point of the Turkish Stream is the Russkaya compressor station built near Anapa; onshore, it exits in Turkey near the village of Kiyikoy in the northwestern province of Kirklareli.