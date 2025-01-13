Hamas makes no notes to draft ceasefire deal for Gaza — report

CAIRO, January 13. /TASS/. Hamas offered no remarks for the latest draft of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, Al Arabiya television reported.

According to report, Hamas gave the mediators its final response to the deal that had been passed along to its representatives earlier. No other details have been reported.

Hamas has not commented on the report so far.

Reuters reported earlier on Monday that Qatar gave the final draft of the agreement to representatives of Israel and Hamas. On January 11, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the negotiators to head to Doha to continue consultations on a release of hostages from Gaza. On January 12, US President Joe Biden's national security aide, Jake Sullivan, said on CNN that the sides were "very close" to a deal on a ceasefire in the Middle East. He said it could happen even before US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20. On January 12, the Israeli prime minister's office said that Netanyahu discussed progress of Gaza negotiations with Biden by phone.

At the end of November 2023, a humanitarian ceasefire brokered by Egypt and Qatar was established in Gaza. It lasted a week and, according to Israeli, made possible a release of 110 hostages. On December 1, 2023, the ceasefire was violated and hostilities resumed. After several rounds of consultations in 2024, which involved Egypt, Qatar and the US, the sides of the conflict failed to agree on another ceasefire.