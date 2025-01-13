Ukrainian captive confesses to killing civilians near DPR’s Selidovo

DONETSK, January 13. /TASS/. Mikhail Dyachenko, a captive Ukrainian soldier from the 39th separate marine infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army, told TASS about his unit killing local residents in large numbers when retreating from the settlement of Vishnyovoye near Selidovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

"When we were retreating from Vishnyovoye, my guys received orders to make those people staying there speak Ukrainian, to check their phones, shoot them, throw grenades at them," the prisoner of war said. According to him, this was a mass killing.

Dyachenko surrendered two days ago in the Selidovo direction.