Biden, Putin didn’t communicate directly recently — White House

WASHINGTON, October 21. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden has had no direct communications with Russian leader Vladimir Putin recently, US National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby said.

He made the comment when asked whether Biden reached out to Putin to express US concern about Russia’s purported attempts to influence the American election set for November 5.

"The president has had no direct communications with Vladimir Putin," Kirby told reporters in an online news conference.

The spokesman said the US is doing an "awful lot" to counter Russia’s purported attempts to meddle in the American election.

"Some of that we talk about, some of that we don't," he said.

According to Kirby, the US made its concern "perfectly clear" to Putin and the Russian government.

Moscow at the highest level has repeatedly rejected allegations that Russia tried to interfere in US election processes. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Pavel Zarubin, host of the television program "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin," that Russia does not have a preferred candidate in the US election, but said "the Democrats are more predictable." Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia does not interfere in the internal affairs of sovereign states, and the US presidential campaign is no exception. She described attempts to blame Moscow as "a manifestation of the disease of American democracy."

The US will hold a presidential election on November 5. The race for the post is between Donald Trump, a Republican, and Kamala Harris, a Democrat. Trump was the 45th American president, in office from 2017-2021. He lost the 2020 election to Democrat Biden and is now making an attempt to reclaim the White House. Harris is Biden's vice president.