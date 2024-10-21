Putin, Abbas to exchange views on measures to halt bloodshed in Gaza — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas are set to exchange views on measures to halt the bloodshed in Gaza as soon as possible when they meet at a BRICS Summit in Russia, according to a media handout released by the Kremlin ahead of the event.

"The plan is to hold an exchange of views on possible measures for an immediate cessation of bloodshed in the Gaza Strip, the resumption of the peace process of the Middle East settlement," the handout said.

Russia's position on the Middle East settlement calls for a political and diplomatic solution, as part of which an independent Palestinian state should be established to coexist in peace and security with Israel. The Kremlin said that Russia provides regular humanitarian aid to affected residents. Since October 2023, the Emergency Situations Ministry has delivered more than 700 tons of cargo to the El-Arish airbase in Egypt to be shipped on to Gaza through the Egyptian Red Crescent Society. On orders from the Russian president, 33 tons of aid including medical and essential goods have been delivered to Lebanon.

Putin and Abbas are scheduled to hold talks on October 24. According to the Kremlin, at the meeting the leaders will continue the dialogue they started in Moscow in August on pressing issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as Middle East issues, to which Russia has traditionally given priority attention, including as part of its BRICS presidency.