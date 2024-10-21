Ukraine’s membership in NATO absolutely unacceptable for Russia — UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, October 21. /TASS/. Ukraine’s membership in NATO is unacceptable for Russia, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

"Ukraine’s membership in NATO in any territorial layout is absolutely unacceptable for Russia and cannot be part of any peace plans or mediatory initiatives," he said at a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine requested by Western countries.

Nebenzya also added that threats to Russia’s security cannot be eliminated without the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine.

"This situation around nuclear blackmailing from the Kiev regime head, who have lost his legitimacy, once again demonstrates that Russia’s decision to begin its special military operation that was made, by the way, following similar nuclear threats from the Ukrainian leadership was the only right one. Threats to the security of our country cannot be removed without the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, without ensuring that the rights and freedoms of all of its citizens are observed," he said at a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine initiated by Western countries.