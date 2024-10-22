India ready to provide any assistance for settlement in Ukraine — Modi

KAZAN, October 22. /TASS/. India favors establishing peace in Ukraine as soon as possible and is ready to provide any assistance in resolving the conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Kazan.

"We maintain regular communication on the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. As I said before, we believe that problems should be resolved by peaceful means and we fully support establishing peace and stability as soon as possible," Modi said. "We are ready to furnish all possible assistance in the future as well. Your Excellency, today we will have an opportunity to discuss all these issues," the Indian premier added.

Modi also lauded Russia’s successful chairmanship in BRICS. "I am looking forward to our discussions at BRICS [meetings] tomorrow," the Indian leader concluded.

The 16th BRICS summit, which is the key event of Russia’s chairmanship in the association, is being held in Kazan on October 22-24. The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, became its full-fledged members. The Kazan summit will be the first to be attended by the new members of the association. Representatives of over 30 countries are expected to take part.