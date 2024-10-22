Republika Srpska head sees BRICS as organization of future world

BELGRADE, October 22. /TASS/. BRICS is an organization of the future world, which is gradually taking the economic lead from the Group of Seven (G7), President Milorad Dodik of Republika Srpska (one of the two constituent entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina), said.

"I believe that BRICS is an organization of the future world. Everyone who rules a country should think about cooperating [with the group]. It’s not exclusive; you can be part of other organizations and part of BRICS, too, as long as you meet its basic criteria," Republika Srpska Radio and Television quoted him as saying.

Dodik, who is currently taking part in the BRICS group’s summit in the Russian city of Kazan, also pointed out that the global center of economic power "is slowly moving" from the G7 to BRICS. Unlike the European Union's subsidies, the funding of projects by the BRICS New Development Bank is not politically motivated, he noted.

Dodik thanked Russia for inviting him to the Kazan Summit, adding that even though Republika Srpska "is not fully recognized at the international level, it still is respected." "We have made it to Kazan through our Russian friends and we are watching everything that is happening here in order to be able to better understand global events," he stressed.

The 16th BRICS summit, the key event of Russia’s chairmanship of the group, is taking place in Kazan on October 22-24. The group has expanded twice since being created in 2006. South Africa joined the four founding nations - Brazil, Russia, India and China - in 2011. Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates became full-fledged BRICS members on January 1, 2024. The Kazan Summit is the first one for the group’s new member states. More than 30 countries are expected to participate in the event. The foreign leaders visiting Kazan will particularly include Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.