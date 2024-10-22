Putin already works at BRICS Summit in Kazan — Kremlin

KAZAN, October 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has already started working at the BRICS Summit that kicked off in Kazan on Tuesday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"The president is already in Kazan," the Russian presidential spokesman said. He added that there are no changes in the schedule, "everything is going according to the plan."

On Tuesday, Putin begins a series of bilateral meetings with participants of the BRICS Summit in Kazan. In the evening the heads of delegations will attend an informal friendly dinner. Bilateral meetings and the events of the summit will continue for the next two days.