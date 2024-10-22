Two liquor plants damaged in drone attack in Tula Region, no injuries caused

TULA, October 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian forces attempted to attack the Tula Region of Russia with drones; two liquor plants were damaged in the attack, Governor Dmitry Milyayev said, adding that, according to preliminary reports, no one was injured.

"Tonight, Russian Defense Ministry’s air defenses thwarted an attack of Ukrainian drones over the Tula Region. Premises of the Yefremov liquor plant and the liquor plant in the settlement of Luzhkovsky, Suvorovsky District, were damaged. According to the preliminary information, no one got injured," he said on his Telegram channel.

The governor noted that emergency services are working at the crash sites, adding that the situation is under control.