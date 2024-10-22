Putin to have a series of bilateral meetings on sidelines of BRICS Summit

KAZAN, October 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin begins his work at the BRICS Summit, which kicks off in Kazan today. This year, Moscow chairs the association, so the Russian leader takes part in the event as its host.

Officially, the summit will start in the evening, with a friendly dinner for all arrived leaders. But even before that, Putin will begin a series of bilateral meetings, which will continue both after the dinner and in the upcoming days.

Today, Russian President will talk to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping and President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. The leaders are expected to discuss a wide array of topics.

Put in will also talks to President of the New Development Bank, former President of Brazil Dilma Rouseff. This will be Putin’s third meeting with Rouseff after she assumed her office in the New Development Bank.