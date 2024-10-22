BRICS capable of taking part in resolving major conflicts – official

KAZAN, October 22. /TASS/. BRICS can take part in the settlement of major conflicts, as the association has already proven its ability to overcome difficult challenges, says Purnima Anand, President of the BRICS International Forum.

"Yes, BRICS has indeed been able to demonstrate its efficiency at the management and economic level," Anand told TASS, answering a question about the association’s ability to play an important role in resolving major conflicts.

According to the official, considering that Western integrational associations find themselves in a difficult situation and the UN "needs reforms," BRICS becomes an increasingly lucrative alternative for many countries.

"In these circumstances, they are looking for a new place for themselves, and BRICS turns out to be an extremely convenient platform. The association has consistently proven its stability, independence and economic success. In particular, this was proven during the fight with the coronavirus pandemic during the last five years," she noted.

BRICS was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia became the group’s full members.

On January 1, 2024, Russia took over the BRICS’ yearlong presidency. It features more than 200 various events. The BRICS summit in Kazan on October 22-24 will be the association’s main event during Russia’s presidency.