China’s Xi flies off for BRICS Summit in Kazan

BEIJING, October 22. /TASS/. Chinese leader Xi Jinping has departed from Beijing for Kazan to take part in the 16th BRICS Summit, China’s CCTV reported.

On October 22-24, Xi will hold an in-depth exchange of views with the other BRICS leaders on the current international situation, practical cooperation, the development of the grouping’s mechanisms and other important issues, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced earlier.

Later on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with his Chinese counterpart, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov told reporters on Monday.

The 16th BRICS summit, which is the key event of Russia’s chairmanship in the association, will be held in Kazan on October 22-24. The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining in 2011. On January 1, this year, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt became its full-fledged members. The Kazan summit will be the first to be attended by new members of the association. Representatives of over 30 countries are expected to attend. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan are among the foreign leaders who will come to Kazan.