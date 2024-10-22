Brazil’s Lula to hold phone conversation with Putin

BUENOS AIRES, October 22. /TASS/. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who cancelled his trip to Russia for the BRICS Summit because of a head injury, plans to hold a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on October 22, according to the Brazilian government’s website.

The phone call is scheduled to take place at 9:30 a.m. local time (12:30 p.m. GMT - TASS).

Lula suffered a fall that caused trauma to the back of his head on October 20. The head of state canceled plans to attend the BRICS Summit in Kazan on October 22-24 following medical advice to avoid long-haul flights for the next few days. He will participate in the BRICS meeting via videoconference.

Brazil’s Foreign Ministry said the country’s top diplomat, Mauro Vieira, will lead the Brazilian delegation at the BRICS Summit.