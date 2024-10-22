Russia committed to joint efforts in environmental protection — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Russia is committed to finding joint solutions to today's environmental challenges, including the preservation of biological diversity, the fight against environmental pollution, and climate change. Additionally, it advocates for mutually respectful cooperation in environmental protection efforts, as stated by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in a video address to the participants of Russia's environmental watchdog’s international children's and youth award "Ecology is Everyone's Business."

"Environmental issues, indeed, concern all of us regardless of our country of residence. The Earth is our common home, which we must protect," the minister said.

"Russia is firmly committed to finding joint solutions to the pressing environmental challenges of our time, including preserving biodiversity, combating environmental pollution, and addressing climate change across various international platforms. We support mutually respectful cooperation to achieve a reasonable balance between environmental protection efforts and the socio-economic development of the nation," Lavrov emphasized.

He stressed that Russia places great importance on environmental protection. "Our water, forests, land resources, and unique flora and fauna require careful attention and care from every Russian. Environmental protection programs are being implemented at both the federal and regional levels. Large-scale research projects are also underway, along with educational initiatives," the minister noted.

"It is encouraging to see that interest in environmental protection among children and young people is growing every year. Over the past few years, the 'Ecology is Everyone's Business' award has become a valuable project that fosters an active approach to life and raises environmental awareness among the younger generation," Lavrov added.

"During this time, over 200,000 people from dozens of countries have shared their ideas on how to make our common home cleaner and more sustainable. I am confident that the participants in this jubilee contest will make a significant contribution to environmental protection," the minister concluded.