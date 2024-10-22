Zelensky plan dangerous, plays into US hands — Hungarian expert

BUDAPEST, October 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's so-called victory plan is a set of extremely cynical and dangerous proposals that primarily meet the interests of the United States, Hungarian political analyst Gabor Stier, a member of the Valdai Discussion Club, has told TASS.

He described the plan presented by the Ukrainian leader first in his country's parliament and then at the EU summit in Brussels on October 17 as "very cunning and cynical."

"It is a very dangerous plan. Ostensibly it is consonant with the interests of the West, but in reality it plays into the hands of the United States," the expert warned.

In his opinion, the Zelensky plan "contains a call for further arming Ukraine and leads to an escalation of the conflict."

"It raises the stakes in the conflict even higher and is tantamount to blackmailing the West," Stier explained.

He pointed out that for these reasons, the general reaction to the Zelensky plan from the EU leaders has been rather reserved, but "it should not be underestimated."

"Ukraine will still get something in accordance with this plan [from the West]," the political scientist believes. He believes that this plan is aimed at prolonging military action and complicates discussions about the possibility of peace talks.

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called Zelensky's plan frightening. He also remarked that one had no chance of winning in accordance with this plan. It is the surest way to suffering defeat, and this is already happening to Ukraine on the battlefield. Budapest said that it would not support this initiative by Kiev, let alone participate in its implementation.

According to Western media reports, the Zelensky plan includes, among other things, an invitation to Ukraine to join NATO and supplies of long-range weapons for strikes on Russian territory as well as certain types of other military systems for further military operations.