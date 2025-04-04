Israeli army announces elimination of key Hamas propagandist in Gaza

TEL AVIV, April 4. /TASS/. The Israeli army has eliminated Mohammed Saleh Al-Bardawil, a key Hamas propagandist, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

"The IDF and the Israel Security Agency struck and eliminated the terrorist Mohammed Saleh Al-Bardawil, a propaganda and psychological terror operative in Hamas' military wing. Bardawil played a central role in Hamas’ propaganda apparatus," the statement reads.

According to the IDF, Al-Bardawil "took an active part in producing the cynical propaganda videos distributed by the terrorist organization Hamas, in which the abducted Israelis were filmed during their captivity in Gaza." "While he was referred to as a well-known journalist in Gaza, he was an integral part of Hamas’ incitement and terror infrastructure," the statement adds.

The IDF pointed out that Al-Bardawil was "systematically spreading false information and leveraging media as a tool for psychological terror."

"The IDF and ISA will continue to operate against the Hamas terrorist organization and to remove any threat to Israeli civilians," the statement notes.

On March 18, the Israeli military resumed military operations in Gaza, carrying out intensive strikes on the enclave and thus breaking the ceasefire deal that had been reached in January. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stated that the move was due to Hamas’s rejection of proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. According to the Israeli authorities, the goal of the operation is to ensure the release of all hostages held in Gaza. Hamas, in turn, blamed Israel and the US for the resumption of military activities.