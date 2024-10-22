General Secretary To Lam Transfers Power to Luong Cuong as Vietnam's New President

HANOI, October 22. /TASS/. General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam has officially transferred his power to Luong Cuong, who was elected as Vietnam's president on October 21. The delegation of authority document was signed in the Presidential Palace in Hanoi this morning, the Vietnam News Agency reported.

During his speech, Luong Cuong expressed his honor at receiving the trust and support of the Central Committee, the political bureau, General Secretary To Lam personally, and the National Assembly. He assured that he would make every effort to successfully carry out the noble tasks entrusted to him by the party, the state, and its people.

At 67 years old, Luong Cuong has become the 14th president in the history of modern Vietnam. Prior to his election, starting in May 2024, he was serving as a permanent member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party (second in command of the country - TASS), a position he was appointed to while serving as Director of the General Department of Politics of the People's Army of Vietnam.

The need for a presidential election stemmed from the fact that To Lam, who had been holding the position since May, was elected general secretary of the Communist Party Central Committee in August following the death of Nguyen Phu Trong at 81 on July 19, who had led the party since 2011. To Lam previously held both positions of party leader and president of the country.