Iran’s neighbors not to let Israel use their territory for retaliation — minister

DUBAI, October 22. /TASS/. All neighboring states have assured Tehran that they will not allow Israel to use their territory to launch a retaliatory strike against Iran, the republic’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said at a press conference in Kuwait.

"All our neighbors have assured us that they will not permit the use of their territory and airspace against the Islamic Republic of Iran," Araghchi said in a statement broadcast by IRIB TV. Iran views these assurances from regional players as a sign of friendship and goodwill toward Tehran, which is what one would expect from all friendly and neighboring countries, the Iranian diplomat noted.

In response to a question about Israel's threats to strike Iran's nuclear infrastructure, the minister stressed that "there is no crime left that the Zionist regime has not committed." He noted that all Middle Eastern nations oppose any attack on the Islamic Republic by the Jewish state, as well as any strike on Iran's nuclear facilities, which is considered a crime under international law. "Unfortunately, all these crimes continue with the support of the US and some European states," Araghchi added.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Monday that Tehran has submitted official complaints to the International Atomic Energy Agency and the UN Security Council about Israeli threats to its nuclear facilities.

On October 1, the Islamic republic launched a massive missile attack against the Jewish state in response to the killing of senior officials from the Palestinian movement Hamas, the Lebanon-based Shia movement Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Tehran said that 90% of the missiles hit their designated targets. Israel, in turn, said that Iran had fired some 180 missiles into the country, most of which were intercepted. The Israeli General Staff vowed to choose the right moment to surprise Iran with a counterattack.