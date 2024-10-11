Russia ready to discuss building new world order with friends — Putin

ASHGABAT, October 11. /TASS/. Moscow is open for dialogue on building a new world order, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Russia is in favor of the widest possible international discussion on the parameters of interaction in the emerging multipolar world, and is open to discussing the issues of building a new world order with all our friends, partners and like-minded people, including within the CIS, the EAEU, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS," the Russian head of state said at the Interconnection of Times and Civilizations - Basis of Peace and Development international forum dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the birth of Turkmen poet and thinker Makhtumkuli Fraghi.

"It is in this spirit that we are preparing the BRICS and Outreach/BRICS Plus summit to be held in Kazan on October 22-24," Putin pointed out. He reiterated the invitation to Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and other participants of the current forum to come to Kazan.

The Russian president thanked "the current leadership of Turkmenistan, its president, as well as the national leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov for following the precepts of Makhtumkuli Fraghi, making a significant contribution to maintaining peace and stability in the region, as well as expanding multifaceted cooperation and partnership.