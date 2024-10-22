China favors BRICS expansion — ambassador to Russia

BEIJING, October 22. /TASS/. China supports the expansion of BRICS, PRC Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui stated ahead of the association's summit in Kazan.

"The Chinese side is in favor of steadily advancing the BRICS expansion process and developing cooperation in the BRICS Plus format," he said in an interview with the Global Times newspaper.

Zhang Hanhui added that increasingly more countries are demonstrating interest in joining BRICS. According to the Chinese ambassador, this shows the attractiveness of the association on the international stage. The diplomat also noted that China supports BRICS in building "a more just and sound international order."

The 16th BRICS Summit, which is the key event of Russia’s chairmanship in the association, is being held in Kazan on October 22-24. BRICS was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia became the group’s full members. The Kazan summit is the first to be attended by new members of the association. Representatives from more than 30 countries are expected to attend. Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith will participate in the summit in person.