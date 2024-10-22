SOS Donbass holds actions in French cities to promote rapprochement with Russia

PARIS, October 22. /TASS/. France’s SOS Donbass association, which supports the residents of Donbass, has held actions in French cities dubbed "Russia is not my enemy," the organization said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

"In September and October we put up posters with our message in a number of cities of the country, including Paris, Lyon, Nantes, Tarbes and even in Corsica," the statement said.

The posters read "Russia is not my enemy" in French and depicted a handshake, with one hand painted in the colors of the French flag and the other in the colors of the Russian flag. In the Corsican version, one of the hands is painted in the colors of the regional flag and the inscription is in Corsican.

The organization pointed out that the action is international, adding that it is also taking place in Italy.

SOS Donbass supports the residents of Donbass and Novorossiya who suffered during the conflict with Ukraine. It regularly organizes solidarity actions with the residents of Donbass and opposes the sending of weapons to Ukraine. It has been active in various French communes since 2022. The association has also sent several convoys of humanitarian aid to the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.