Russia-China relations serve as model for others in modern world, Putin says

KAZAN, October 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin described relations between Moscow and Beijing as a model for the modern world to follow.

"Over the past 75 years, Russian-Chinese relations have reached the level of a comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction. We can confidently say they have become a model for how relations between states should be built in the modern world," Putin said during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

The Russian leader emphasized that the "multifaceted cooperation is equal, mutually beneficial, and free from any external conditions."

During the meeting, Putin, who had previously congratulated Xi Jinping on recent milestones, took the opportunity to "personally congratulate all Chinese friends and the people of China on the recently celebrated anniversaries - the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the establishment of diplomatic ties between the countries."

In early October, Russia and China celebrated the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.