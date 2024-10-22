Press review: BRICS leaders mull expansion and US unveils $400 mln aid package for Kiev

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. BRICS leaders will consider the group’s further expansion at the Kazan Summit; the UAE president backs the creation of a multipolar world at a meeting with Vladimir Putin; and the Pentagon chief makes another trip to Kiev. These stories topped Tuesday’s newspaper headlines across Russia. Vedomosti: BRICS leaders to deliberate on expansion, financial cooperation at Kazan Summit October 22 marks the commencement of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, with delegations from 36 countries and six international organizations in attendance. The summit will begin with an informal dinner on October 22, followed by one-on-one and expanded meetings among BRICS leaders on the next day. The agenda includes discussions on further financial cooperation and the potential expansion of the group. Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov has highlighted the introduction of the "partner state" status, through which new countries could join BRICS. Several nations are vying for full membership, and their applications will be considered during the summit, Vedomosti writes.

The significance of this summit lies in its timing, following the recent expansion of BRICS, according to Dmitry Suslov, deputy director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Higher School of Economics. The summit will test the organization's ability to maintain the unity and consensus that existed when it comprised only five nations. The establishment of the "partner state" platform is expected to be a key topic, as BRICS cannot expand indefinitely. "Everyone is looking forward to seeing if BRICS will decide to open its doors to more countries," Suslov noted. In the economic realm, Denis Denisov, an expert at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, does not foresee any groundbreaking developments in integration due to the diverse nature of the member states. Currently, 90-95% of trade between BRICS countries is settled in national currencies, reflecting their efforts to reduce reliance on the US dollar. However, a unified stance on this issue is not compulsory, Denisov said. The summit's participants are also expected to address issues related to the Middle East conflict, given the lack of sharp disagreements among the member states, Suslov mentioned. "All these countries oppose Israel’s aggression and call for the creation of a Palestinian state. I don’t rule out that a final document on the situation in the Middle East will be adopted," the expert stressed. Izvestia: UAE president endorses multipolar world order in meeting with Putin Strategic relations between Russia and the United Arab Emirates are experiencing a phase of qualitative development, according to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The deepening of ties between Moscow and Abu Dhabi is rooted in the recognition that the establishment of a multipolar system of international relations is inevitable, as well as in the shared desire to maintain stability in the global energy market and enhance mutually beneficial cooperation, Izvestia reports.

Read also Putin meets with his UAE counterpart in Kremlin

The UAE leads Arab countries in trade with Russia, and both nations actively collaborate within the OPEC+ group to keep global oil prices at an acceptable level. These efforts align with Russia's national interests, as the country seeks to sustain its oil revenues in the face of Western sanctions. The Emirati leadership views the creation of a multipolar world order as inevitable and believes that Russia should remain a pivotal global actor advocating for equality and justice in international affairs. "Our relations are based on quite a solid foundation. Cooperation in the IT industry and space is seen as important," Middle East expert Artyom Tkachev said. According to him, "relations are developing in all areas; that said, they have now reached their highest point." "Political efforts are being coordinated on the international stage. The UAE has joined BRICS and become an observer in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization; the two countries’ leaders also maintain a robust personal relationship. Trade between Russia and the UAE is growing, and the tourist sector is rapidly developing. A thing to note is that not only Russians have been making trips to the UAE in recent years but many Emiratis have visited Russia," said Artyom Andrianov, senior researcher with the Institute for International Studies at Moscow State Institute of International Relations. The parties also discussed the current escalation of tensions in the Middle East. "For a long time, the UAE sought to resolve the conflict through dialogue with Israel, establishing diplomatic relations with the country in 2020. Abu Dhabi is also providing substantial humanitarian aid to Gaza and now to Lebanon as well. The UAE has recently adopted a more assertive stance, making the coordination of international efforts with Russia a logical step," Andrianov observed. The UAE sees Russia as a power capable of influencing Israel, placing considerable hope on Moscow's role, Tkachev emphasized. Media: Pentagon chief delivers new military aid package to Ukraine amid policy concerns Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin announced another military aid package for Ukraine, valued at $400 million, during his visit to Kiev on October 21. However, the US continues to refuse authorization for Kiev's strikes inside Russia and is distancing itself from Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's "victory plan," which includes demands for Ukraine's invitation to join NATO, Izvestia reports. Austin's visit to Kiev aligns with Washington's long-term Ukraine policy, according to Clive Preston, a US international lawyer. This policy suggests that the US and Kiev's NATO allies may eventually leave Ukraine without assistance, similar to the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. The Ukrainian army's setbacks are raising questions about Kiev's ability to effectively utilize Western military aid. The Ukrainian authorities are particularly concerned given the uncertain prospects of Democratic candidate Kamala Harris winning the US presidential election. Preston believes that even if Harris wins, US military assistance to Kiev may begin to decline. The upcoming election is the primary focus of the incumbent US administration due to the real possibility of Republican candidate Donald Trump's victory, as noted by American historian and former Harvard University professor Vladimir Brovkin. "The current administration believes that Russia must be put in its place and suffer a strategic defeat. They will look foolish if they suddenly quit it all. On the other hand, they understand perfectly well that Europe has run out of enthusiasm and support is fading. All this costs money and they don’t have money," the expert explained. Meanwhile, Alexey Mukhin, Director General of the Center for Political Information, believes that Austin's trip to Ukraine had a specific goal. "US President Joe Biden recently visited Germany, where he met with the German, French, and British leaders. Notably, the Ukrainian president was not invited to the meeting. So, Austin was sent to him to sweeten the pill. Besides, his visit was intended to show that the US still keeps its hand not even on Ukraine's pulse but on its throat," Mukhin told Nezavisimaya Gazeta. Vedomosti: Democrats and Republicans compete for votes of Americans abroad US Democrats and Republicans are actively competing for the votes of Americans living overseas. The Democratic Party's organization, Democrats Abroad, is providing consultations to US citizens in numerous countries, including Russia. Similarly, the Republican Party has an organization called Republicans Overseas, which is advertising Republican candidate Donald Trump's promise to end double taxation for voters abroad, Vedomosti reports.