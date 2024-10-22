MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 340 servicemen and 13 armored vehicles in the Kursk direction over the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

In total, since the beginning of the hostilities, the enemy has lost over 25,662 servicemen.

Aviation, artillery and missile forces continued to hit Ukrainian accumulations of manpower and equipment in the Kursk Region, as well as their reserves and concentration areas in the Sumy Region.

Operation to neutralize Ukrainian forces

- Units of the battlegroup North repulsed two enemy counterattacks towards Zeleny Shlyakh and Nikolayevo-Daryino.

- They also continued offensive operations and defeated Ukrainian formations near Zeleny Shlyakh, Nizhny Klin, Novoivanovka, Novy Put, Plekhovo, Sverdlikovo and Cherkasskaya Konopelka.

Ukraine’s losses

- Over the day, the enemy lost more than 340 men and 13 armored vehicles, including three tanks, five infantry fighting vehicles, including three US-made Bradley IFVs and five armored fighting vehicles, as well as five artillery pieces, 11 vehicles and two radio-electronic warfare stations. Six Ukrainian servicemen surrendered.

- Since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk Region, Kiev has lost over 25,662 servicemen, 172 tanks, 89 infantry fighting vehicles, 103 armored personnel carriers, 982 armored combat vehicles, 675 vehicles, 221 artillery pieces, 38 multiple rocket launchers, including nine HIMARS and six US-made MLRS.

Aid from the People's Front and the Red Cross

- The People's Front has raised 342 million rubles ($3.5 mln) for Russian servicemen who are repelling Ukrainian attacks in the Kursk Region, the movement's press service said.

- The Russian Red Cross has helped locate more than a thousand individuals who were missing due to the emergency situation in the region, the organization reported on its Telegram channel.