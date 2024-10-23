Bolivian president travels to Russia for BRICS Summit

BUENOS AIRES, October 23. /TASS/. Bolivian President Luis Arce has temporarily delegated his powers to Vice President David Choquehuanca in order to attend the BRICS Summit in Russia’s Kazan.

"In order to fulfill an important international obligation which will definitely greatly benefit the people of Bolivia, we are going to Russia to participate in the 16th BRICS Summit with its international economic influence growing stronger under the conditions of shifting to a new, more balanced and fair world order. We are passing the scepter to our Vice President David Choquehuanca," he wrote on X.

ABI, citing Bolivian Ambassador to Russia Maria Luisa Ramos, said that Arce plans to discuss a wide range of issues, including nuclear energy, climate change and cooperation on education and current lithium projects, with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The 16th BRICS Summit, which is the key event of Russia’s chairmanship in the association, is being held in Kazan on October 22-24. The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, became its full-fledged members. The Kazan summit will be the first to be attended by the new members of the association. Representatives of over 30 countries are expected to take part.