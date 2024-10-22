Israeli attacks on Lebanon kill 63 civilians, injure 234 over day — Health Ministry

BEIRUT, October 22. /TASS/. A total of 63 people were killed and 234 injured in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

The highest number of casualties was recorded in the southern regions: in Sidon and Tyre 24 people were killed and 85 injured, in Beirut and Mount Lebanon 18 people were killed and 60 injured. In the Baalbek-Hermel governorate, 11 people were killed and 63 injured, and in the Beqaa Valley in eastern Lebanon, seven people were killed and five injured. In Nabatieh, airstrikes killed three people and injured 21.

In addition, the ministry has also updated the civilian casualties of Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling since the beginning of the military escalation in October 2023. The number of those killed reached 2,546 and the number of those injured 11,862.