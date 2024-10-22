Alternative peaceful America exists — Maduro

KAZAN, October 23. /TASS/. There is another America, alternative to the US, where peace reigns, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.

"There is another America, the peaceful America, consisting of men and women aspiring for freedom and equality. There is the non-colonial America. This is our America. And we are telling the rest of the planet that we are ready to build a new world," he said upon arriving at the BRICS Summit in Kazan.

The 16th BRICS Summit, which is the key event of Russia’s chairmanship in the association, is being held in Kazan on October 22-24. The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, became its full-fledged members. The Kazan summit will be the first to be attended by the new members of the association. Representatives of over 30 countries are expected to take part.