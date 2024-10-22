Hezbollah claims responsibility for attack on Netanyahu's home

BEIRUT, October 22. /TASS/. The Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for the October 19 attack on the home of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Mohammed Afif, the chief of the organization's information service, told a news conference in Beirut.

"The Islamic Resistance takes full and exclusive responsibility for the operation in Caesarea and the attack on the home of war criminal Netanyahu," said Afif, whose speech was broadcast by the Al Mayadeen TV. He added that although the attempt to assassinate the Israeli prime minister had failed Hezbollah would not stop.

Afif also vowed that the movement had regained "a significant share of its capacity" and intended to intensify attacks on areas in the north and central part of the Jewish state.

Earlier, Netanyahu accused "agents of Iran" of trying to kill him along with his wife during a drone attack near the city of Caesarea on October 19. He said that this would not force Israel to curtail military operations against Hezbollah and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas. In turn, Dmitry Gendelman, an adviser to the office of the Israeli prime minister's office, explained to TASS that the UAV had been launched toward Netanyahu's home. The incident caused no casualties. The prime minister himself and his wife were not at home at the moment of the attack, he said.