Biden urges to ‘lock up’ Donald Trump

WASHINGTON, October 23. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden has asserted that Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump must be "locked up."

"We got to lock him up," Biden said at a Democratic campaign office in New Hampshire. "Politically lock him up. Lock him out. That's what we have to do," he said.

"I know this sounds bizarre. If I said this five years ago you’d lock me up," Biden said.

According to the American leader, Trump wants to disregard the safeguards of the US Constitution and interpret a recent Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity to mean he would have the right to "eliminate" anyone he deems a threat. "Our democracy is at stake," Biden cautioned.

The United States presidential election is set to be held on November 5.