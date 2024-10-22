Moscow believes Tbilisi's statements that West incited Georgia to war with Russia — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Moscow believes that the West incited Tbilisi to take military action against Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Izvestia newspaper.

The top diplomat pointed out that he had heard statements from the Georgian leadership that the West had incited Georgia to engage in hostilities with Russia. "I see no reason not to believe them," Lavrov emphasized.

"They cite dialogues with Western countries that directly incited them to military action against Russia, I have no reason to distrust them," the Russian foreign minister added.

The Georgian authorities have repeatedly stated that there were attempts and the desire of certain forces to drag the country into a military confrontation with Russia, especially immediately after the outbreak of the armed conflict in Ukraine. At the same time, the leaders of the ruling party emphasize that involvement in the conflict will have disastrous consequences for Georgia and that the task of the leadership is to maintain peace in the country.